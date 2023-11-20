13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

This is Home: Home giveaway to benefit local pediatric patients

13abc is partnering with local organizations for a home giveaway to help kids in our community.
13abc is partnering with local organizations for a home giveaway to help kids in our community.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is partnering with local organizations for a home giveaway to help kids in our community.

Tickets for the Greater Toledo Home Giveaway raffle to benefit kids at the ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital are available at the link here. The winner will receive a 3-bedroom home in Sylvania estimated at $650,000.

Tickets are $100 and participants can either have them mailed or choose to pick them up as Savage & Associates. 10,000 tickets will be sold. Proceeds from the raffle will help pediatric patients stay close to their loved ones while they recover from life-threatening diseases, sickness or injuries. Participants could also be chosen for a series of smaller prizes, including gift cards ranging from $2,500-$5,000 and even a $10,000 shopping spree at Appliance Center.

See all the details at toledohomegiveaway.com

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

Police records allege Darrington covered a woman’s mouth and nose with a pillow on July 22,...
Local basketball star facing Strangulation, Domestic Violence charges
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients
The band will be forming on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rossford High School gymnasium.
Ohio State University Marching Band to perform in Rossford Friday
11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Seneca County Jail
‘ICE’ detainees getting new Virtual Attorney Visitation area in Tiffin