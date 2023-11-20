This is Home: Home giveaway to benefit local pediatric patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is partnering with local organizations for a home giveaway to help kids in our community.

Tickets for the Greater Toledo Home Giveaway raffle to benefit kids at the ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital are available at the link here. The winner will receive a 3-bedroom home in Sylvania estimated at $650,000.

Tickets are $100 and participants can either have them mailed or choose to pick them up as Savage & Associates. 10,000 tickets will be sold. Proceeds from the raffle will help pediatric patients stay close to their loved ones while they recover from life-threatening diseases, sickness or injuries. Participants could also be chosen for a series of smaller prizes, including gift cards ranging from $2,500-$5,000 and even a $10,000 shopping spree at Appliance Center.

See all the details at toledohomegiveaway.com

