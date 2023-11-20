Toledo man accused of kidnapping man with MS

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a kidnapping charge for allegedly holding a man against his will.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted David Parker, 51, of Toledo, on Monday. According to a police affidavit, Parker allegedly held a victim with multiple sclerosis against his will for three days and two nights.

Police say around Nov. 8, Parker took the victim’s keys and cell phone, assaulted him on two separate occasions, forced him to drive to Port Clinton twice and withdraw cash from a bank, and at one point forced the man to sleep in his car.

The charging document did not disclose a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.