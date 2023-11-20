13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo man accused of kidnapping man with MS

David Parker allegedly held a victim with multiple sclerosis against his will for three days...
David Parker allegedly held a victim with multiple sclerosis against his will for three days and two nights, police said.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a kidnapping charge for allegedly holding a man against his will.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted David Parker, 51, of Toledo, on Monday. According to a police affidavit, Parker allegedly held a victim with multiple sclerosis against his will for three days and two nights.

Police say around Nov. 8, Parker took the victim’s keys and cell phone, assaulted him on two separate occasions, forced him to drive to Port Clinton twice and withdraw cash from a bank, and at one point forced the man to sleep in his car.

The charging document did not disclose a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
TPD: Son fatally shoots mother in Toledo Monday afternoon
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
TPD: Son fatally shoots mother in Toledo Monday afternoon
The additional $200 million grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act can be used for...
DeWine announces fourth round of funding to support Ohio child care centers
The City of Toledo is currently seeking submissions for the City’s second annual snowplow...
City of Toledo announces second annual snowplow naming contest