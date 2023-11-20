13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

What to know about Medicare open enrollment

More than 65 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Medicare enrollment is open until December 7th this year.

During open enrollment, new users can join the program and existing users can make changes to their plan.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili recommended users to do their research before logging on, especially if they are considering the Medicare advantage plans, which are basically HMOs or PPOs.

“They can cost a little bit less than your Medicare Part B options; however, you may not be able to use the doctors you want to use or have a lot of the flexibility you have with your Medicare Part B plan,” Joyce said.

Joyce also recommended looking closely at personal income levels and the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount or IRMAA.

“If you’re turning 65, which is the year that Medicare starts, and you’re already collecting Social Security, you’re already going to get a notice from the Social Security Administration to sign up for Medicare. You’re going to get Medicare Part A, which is very basic for free,” Joyce explained.

Joyce said there is a charge for Medicare Part B because the premiums are based on income.

To sign up for Medicare, visit the Social Security Administration’s website.

For additional help, visit a financial advisor or try the Medicare Plan Finders on the Medicare website.

Selections and changes will go into effect January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

What to know about Medicare open enrollment
The City of Toledo is currently seeking submissions for the City’s second annual snowplow...
City of Toledo announces second annual snowplow naming contest
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide