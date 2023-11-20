Winning name for Turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the winning name for the turkey pardon naming contest.

The turkey to be pardoned before Thanksgiving has been named Dolly Pardon! The winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski from West Bloomfield.

Dolly Pardon was selected from more than 3,900 entries in the statewide contest.

“Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest,” said Governor Whitmer. “Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”

This is the second turkey pardoned since Whitmer took office.

