Woman arrested after fleeing, crashing into Monroe Co. Sheriff’s squad car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan woman was arrested Saturday evening after leading authorities on a chase on I-75 and Alexis Rd.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, dispatch received a call from a motorist about a white Honda Accord operating erratically on southbound Interstate 75 near Nadeau Rd.

The driver, Kizzy Williams of West Bloomfield, allegedly refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit into Ohio.

While being chased, the vehicle exited onto W. Alexis Rd., then did a U-turn near Enterprise Dr.

While heading eastbound the vehicle crashed into a Monroe Co. deputy, then turned into the Meijer parking lot before being stopped by police and arrested.

The vehicle was listed as recently stolen out of Detroit.

The suspect allegedly slipped out of the handcuffs put on her, and is facing an obstruction charge, along with the stolen property charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.