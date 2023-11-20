Woman hospitalized in Toledo shooting, person in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police took one person into police custody after a shooting early Monday afternoon.

Officials at the scene tell 13 Action News one person was shot in the 2200 block of Warren around 12:30pm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said a male was in police custody but did not identify him. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

