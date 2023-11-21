11/21: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Rain slowly clearing; sunny Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain has returned to our corner of the Midwest, though things are already wrapping up as the low clears east of us through the rest of the day. A few more light showers are possible this evening, leading into a clearing and calmer (though chilly) midweek for pre-holiday travel. Thanksgiving will deliver highs in the upper-40s under lots of sun. Saturday’s Border Battle appears colder still with highs in the upper-30s, followed by possible snow Sunday (light amounts under 1/2″ expected and minimal road accumulation at this time).
