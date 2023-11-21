11/21/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

13abc Marketplace
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Cloudy, chance of drizzle and mist, upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s. THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable, highs near 50. FRIDAY: Cooler, partly sunny, upper 30s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, highs in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening, highs again in the upper 30s.

