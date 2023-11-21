Bond set for man charged in police chase crash that killed a woman, injured 3 others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Tuesday for a man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a deadly crash.

Tyrone Hoy, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, is facing charges including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, and Failure to Comply after the Nov. 19 crash at Monroe and Douglas that killed 22-year-old Micah Hicks, of Detroit, and injured three others. A judge set his bond at $220,000 collectively on all the charges.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe Sunday. Police say officers were chasing the vehicle Hoy was driving with Hicks as the passenger from an earlier ‘’theft incident.” The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection during the chase when it hit another vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man. He was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Police records say a 50-year-old woman was getting back into her car after putting air in her tires at a gas station when Hoy’s vehicle slid into her. First responders took her to an area hospital and court records described her injuries as serious.

Hicks was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Hoy was also taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

