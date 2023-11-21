13abc Marketplace
Cherry Street Mission Ministries to offer community meal on Thanksgiving Day

The community can enjoy a Turkey Chase fun run/walk and a sit-down meal.
The community can enjoy a Turkey Chase fun run/walk and a sit-down meal.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is preparing warm meals and activities for the community on Thanksgiving Day.

“The battle to end poverty often starts with a warm meal and leads to helping individuals take courageous steps to become self-sustainable in our community,” said CSMM.

The following are the events on Nov. 23:

  • Dave’s Turkey Chase
    • Start time: 9 a.m.
    • Family fun run/walk through downtown Toledo
    • You can register for the Turkey Chase by clicking here.
  • Sit down lunch catered by Real Seafood Co.
    • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Mac Street Café located at 1501 Monroe St. in Toledo
    • Served restaurant-style by volunteers and staff

According to CSMM, food donations and meal supplies can be dropped off at the Cherry Street Mission Ministries Donation Warehouse located at 1501 Monroe Street on the 16th Street side of the building. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or at the North entrance of the Life Revitalization Center until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

