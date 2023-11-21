Cherry Street Mission Ministries to offer community meal on Thanksgiving Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is preparing warm meals and activities for the community on Thanksgiving Day.

“The battle to end poverty often starts with a warm meal and leads to helping individuals take courageous steps to become self-sustainable in our community,” said CSMM.

The following are the events on Nov. 23:

Dave’s Turkey Chase Start time: 9 a.m. Family fun run/walk through downtown Toledo You can register for the Turkey Chase by clicking here

Sit down lunch catered by Real Seafood Co. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Mac Street Café located at 1501 Monroe St. in Toledo Served restaurant-style by volunteers and staff



According to CSMM, food donations and meal supplies can be dropped off at the Cherry Street Mission Ministries Donation Warehouse located at 1501 Monroe Street on the 16th Street side of the building. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or at the North entrance of the Life Revitalization Center until 6:30 p.m.

