Dale Warner arrested Tuesday, sheriff confirms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dale Warner, the husband of Dee Ann Warner, a woman who went missing in Lenawee County more than two years ago, was arrested on Tuesday, Sheriff Beiver confirms.

Authorities will not confirm what charges he may be facing at this time.

Officials tell 13 Action News he is due in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning. Our news crews will be there to bring updates on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.