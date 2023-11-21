13abc Marketplace
Dale Warner arrested Tuesday, sheriff confirms

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dale Warner, the husband of Dee Ann Warner, a woman who went missing in Lenawee County more than two years ago, was arrested on Tuesday, Sheriff Beiver confirms.

Authorities will not confirm what charges he may be facing at this time.

Officials tell 13 Action News he is due in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning. Our news crews will be there to bring updates on air and online.

