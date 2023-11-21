Delphos man arrested for assaulting law enforcement, other charges during Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - A Dephos man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to his conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Matthew Honigford, 31, of Delphos, Ohio, is charged with multiple felony offenses including two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and one count of civil disorder. In addition, Honigford is also been charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Honigford was arrested on Nov. 21 in Ohio and will make his initial appearance in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, body-worn camera footage taken from Metropolitan Police Department officers shows Honigford assaulting law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents state that at about 2:30 p.m. a crowd of rioters was assembled on the U.S. Capitol’s Southwest Plaza exit wing and law enforcement officers from the United States Capitol Police and the MPD had formed a line as a barrier against the crowd. Rioters soon moved toward the police line, with Honigford at the front of the crowd, and law enforcement officers retreated and moved up the exit wing stairs.

Body-worn camera footage shows Honigford holding a flagpole horizontally in front of his body with both hands. He pushed the flagpole into an MPD officer’s chest area and a struggle ensued.

USDOJ says Honigford then advanced with the crowd of rioters to the Upper West Terrace, where a group had assembled on the steps in front of a barricaded police line. Honigford then encouraged others to move toward the police line by yelling, “Up!” and moving his hands in a gesture to bring people toward where he was standing.

At approximately 2:46 p.m., rioters began to push against the metal police barriers and moved them. Body-worn camera footage shows Honigford squatting, grabbing a barrier and using it and his body weight to push against the police line. An officer attempted to remove Honigford from his position, and Honigford kicked the barricade toward the officer.

After kicking the barrier, Honigford then attempted to follow the crowd through the breach in the police line and instructed other rioters to “pull it down” and carried one of the barriers into the crowd away from law enforcement.

