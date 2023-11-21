Hospice of Northwest Ohio to sponsor chili cookoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Hospice of Northwest Ohio will be sponsoring a chili cookoff.

Majestic Care of Toledo will host its second annual chili cookoff to commemorate the Big Game. The cookoff will begin Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community is invited to join families, staff and residents of the facility to sample and vote on homemade chili.

