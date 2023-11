LEIPSIC, Ohio (WTVG) - The village of Leipsic announced a water boil advisory on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The Village of Leipsic has a major water break. A boil water alert has been issued for all customers until further notice. Posted by Village of Leipsic on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.