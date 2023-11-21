Man accused of stabbing wife multiple times

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe Co. man is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times Tuesday night.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the yet-to-be-identified 57-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed his 62-year-old wife multiple times in the face after an argument at their home on the 1500 block of Stewart Rd.

The suspect was located a short time later on S. Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road and taken into custody.

He is currently in Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment in court. He will be identified at that time.

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

