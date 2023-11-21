13abc Marketplace
Man killed in shooting before first responders pulled his body from burning car, coroner says

It has been more than 24 hours since Toledo Police found a body in a burned car underneath the I-280 bridge.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man whose body was found in a burning car in Toledo earlier this month was killed in a shooting, officials said Tuesday, ruling his death a homicide.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, authorities pulled the body of Josiah Gill, 20, from a burning car under I-280 Front Street exit ramp on Nov. 9. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head and that Gill was not alive during the fire. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The attached video previously aired.

