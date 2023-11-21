November 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will be steady through the morning. The afternoon will bring the occasional shower and drizzle. Highs today will be around 50. Low clouds and drizzle are likely tonight with lows near 40. Temperatures are expected to be steady in the low to middle 40s through Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. The sunshine makes a return on Thanksgiving with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Friday and Saturday are expected to have a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 30s. There is a chance of light snow late Sunday afternoon into the early overnight hours. Colder weather is expected to follow next week with highs closer to freezing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.