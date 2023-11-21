Perrysburg Home for the Holidays Parade to be held Dec. 3

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Home for the Holidays Parade in downtown Perrysburg will be held Dec. 3 on Louisiana Ave. and will feature Johnny Rodriguez, strolling carolers and local businesses handing out free food.

The event will have holiday activities including music, crafts and food from 12-2 p.m. Following the activities, a parade featuring classic cars, bands, twirlers and Santa’s sleigh will go from 2-3 p.m.

The annual event is being hosted by O-Deer Diner and is open to the entire community. Entry, snacks and activities are all free.

