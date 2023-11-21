13abc Marketplace
Police searching for man who broke into boutique

A business owner is asking for help after her boutique was burglarized.
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A business owner is asking for help after her boutique is burglarized.

The man who broke into the store was caught on tape.

“It was glass shattered all over my floor and I was just devastated,” owner K’Janee Curtina Keetion said.

The thief used what appeared to be wire cutters to break the glass door at the boutique.

“He looked like he had some wire cutters and he just broke the glass. Came in went straight to my cabinet, started grabbing stuff and walked around then went back out the door,” Keetion said.

The owner is fed up. She said the boutique is her life.

“I try to do right by people and for something like this to happen to me I just feel violated. I don’t wish this on anyone. I work hard to provide for my family and I wish that person would do the same and not take from people,” the owner said.

The man who broke into the business was driving a pickup truck.

According to a police report, the truck is either black, dark green or a blue model f-150 with a gray stripe around the bottom of the truck.

There’s also a lot of junk in the bed of the truck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

