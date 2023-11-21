13abc Marketplace
Seagate Food Bank to distribute food boxes to eligible seniors through supplemental food program

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seagate Food Bank is distributing free food boxes to eligible seniors on Wednesday.

On Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., eligible seniors can head to the Friendship Park Community Center to receive their food boxes.

In order to be eligible for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, recipients must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,580 or less per month.

The Seagate Food Bank says the CSFP monthly box of food contains a combination of:

  • Juice
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned vegetables
  • Unsweetened cereal
  • Pasta
  • UHT milk
  • Instant milk
  • Cheese
  • Canned meat
  • Beans
  • Peanut butter

For more information about CSFP and how you can get signed up, call 419-244-6996.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

