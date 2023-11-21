Seagate Food Bank to distribute food boxes to eligible seniors through supplemental food program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seagate Food Bank is distributing free food boxes to eligible seniors on Wednesday.

On Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., eligible seniors can head to the Friendship Park Community Center to receive their food boxes.

In order to be eligible for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, recipients must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income of $1,580 or less per month.

The Seagate Food Bank says the CSFP monthly box of food contains a combination of:

Juice

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Unsweetened cereal

Pasta

UHT milk

Instant milk

Cheese

Canned meat

Beans

Peanut butter

For more information about CSFP and how you can get signed up, call 419-244-6996.

