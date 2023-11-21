13abc Marketplace
Semi-truck drives through garage in Lake Twp., driver hospitalized

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a semi-truck drove through a garage in Lake Township Tuesday morning.

On Nov. 21, the Lake Township Fire Department responded to reports of an injury crash with a structural collapse. Officials learned that a semi-truck had almost completely driven through an unattached garage near the intersection of Latcha Road and Warns Drive.

After arriving, crews found the driver was still inside the semi-truck and officials also noticed that a large propane tank was leaking. LTFD says the homeowner was able to shut off the propane tank and crews were able to get the driver out.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

