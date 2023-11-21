13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Stroke care technology being shared worldwide

Life-saving work done here in Toledo is now being done across the world.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Life-saving work being done here in Toledo is now turning into life-saving work across the world.

Precious time is being saved for stroke patients with a new partnership with ProMedica doctors. Minutes lost mean more and more damage to the brain.

We take for granted these days in the US that physicians can get things like advanced brain scans but also have them read by neurology teams in a timely manner. That’s not the case in places like Pakistan, specifically Karachi where ProMedica doctor Syed Zaidi attended medical school.

“You don’t have the same technology, same resource, same protocols and pathways and treatment options yet the disease is the same,” Dr. Zaidi of ProMedica’s Neurology Department said.

Doctor Zaidi is now working with physicians in Karachi, a city with a few million more people than the state of Ohio, to share the technology to get these scans ready in a timely manner.

Five years ago there was a chance no one read the scan looking for things like blocked blood vessels before it was too late. A year ago it was about 30 minutes to an hour, now it’s a matter of minutes. That’s similar to what we have here.

“Training these next generation of leaders who can help the population there and essentially provide the stroke care locally,” Dr. Zaidi said.

Which is the ultimate goal of this ProMedica partnership. Minutes matter when talking about the lack of immediate access to advanced brain imaging. According to Doctor Zaidi, every 10 minutes lost in stroke care increases the chance for a worse outcome by five percent.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Nicole Jones murder suspect
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

Man sentenced for role in Toledo City Council bribery scheme
Citizens Not Politicians now has until July 3 to collect roughly 414,000 signatures required to...
Signature-gathering starts anew for mapmaking proposal in Ohio that was stalled by a typo
Police records allege Darrington covered a woman’s mouth and nose with a pillow on July 22,...
Local basketball star facing Strangulation, Domestic Violence charges
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients
I-TEAM: Medical debt forgiveness arrives for area patients