Suspect arrested in murder of Dee Ann Warner

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Michigan said Tuesday authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a woman who went missing in Lenawee County more than two years ago.

Michigan State Police said a suspect was arrested in the murder of Dee Ann Warner, 52, but their name is being withheld pending arraignment. Police said they plan to release additional details Wednesday.

The arrest comes as her family members sought to have her declared legally dead in court in the last year. During the court proceedings, Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, was sentenced to more than three months in jail for contempt of court. The charge stems from his lack of cooperation with the conservatorship regarding the assets of Dee Ann Warner’s estate. Authorities have previously named him a person of interest in the case but he had never faced any charges in connection to Dee’s appearance.

Earlier this year, investigators dug up the Warner family property looking for clues in Dee’s disappearance in April 2021. An MSP spokesperson said at the time authorities were acting on tips they had received. Dee’s family members told 13abc in May there was a house fire in 2021 not long after Dee’s disappearance in the same location investigators searched.

The 52-year-old went missing April 25 from her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI and Michigan State Police on the investigation. Authorities also searched Warner’s property in October 2021 with heavy machinery, drones, and K-9′s, but nothing turned up leading to Warner’s whereabouts.

Her family has been pushing for answers in the case since her disappearance, creating a Justice for Dee campaign to raise awareness.

