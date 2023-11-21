Swanton teen indicted on attempted murder charge

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old Swanton man was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, Landen Allred allegedly attempted to murder someone. Police on the scene said that when they walked into a home for an assault call, they made contact with the homeowner, Jonathan Arnold who said Allred and another man had been in a fight.

Police walked into a bedroom where Allred was. Allred immediately put his hands in the air and told police he had murdered someone.

The officers then made their way up the stairs and located a man hunched over a chair with lacerations to the nose and head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.