Toledo non-profit providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers with non-profit animal rescue ‘Operation Saves’ packed bags of Thanksgiving favorites for Toledo families in need.

Director Katrina Pope-Young says it is something near and dear to her heart.

“I have seven children and I have a very large family and just taking the time to sit down and enjoy a meal with my family is a really big deal and I think it’s one of those little pleasures that everybody should have access to,” said Pope-Young.

She says she loves giving back to the community that gave so much to her.

“I always swore that when I got older, that if things worked out that I would give back,” Pope-Young said.

Volunteer Pasha Wilson believes there is a need for something like this in Toledo.

“Some of my coworkers really didn’t have it. We tried to get extra hours and right now with the economy being so high, everything is so high. With them coming in the door made me feel good. Made me feel like I really did something,” said Wilson.

According to a spokesperson for the Toledo Food Bank, there is greater need this year.

“Our agencies have been ordering a higher volume of food,” said Barbara Hofstetter. “We have seen a significant decline in donations and we’re working tirelessly to make sure that there are always food options on there and healthy food options too.”

People like Pope-Young are helping to fill the gap.

“The only reason I do this is to motivate other people,” said Pope-Young.

She says her goal is to show others that ordinary people can have an extraordinary impact on their community.

