TPD issues arrest warrant in double murder

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing two people last week.

TPD issued a warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Tuesday in connection to the murder of Kejuan Richardson, 21, and Jae’Juan Reid, 21.

Police records say officers found Richardson and Reid each suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Rosedale and Bluff on Nov. 14. First responders took them to an area hospital where they later died.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting at this time. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

