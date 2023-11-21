13abc Marketplace
Two dead, several injured following four police pursuits in Toledo

Four police pursuits ended in crashes this weekend in Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were killed and several others were injured after four police pursuits in Toledo over the weekend.

A pursuit out of Monroe County, Michigan, ended in the parking lot of Meijer off Alexis Road. The pursuit ended after the suspect’s vehicle hit a deputy’s cruiser and crashed into a pole in the parking lot.

Dash and body cam video shows the arrest of the woman behind the wheel. It was one of four chases in Toledo this weekend.

The first chase occurred late Friday on Oak Street in Toledo’s east side. Toledo Police attempted to pull over a man but he sped away and crashed into a hardware store. Two young children and a woman were in the car along with him at the time. They were all taken to the hospital and the driver died.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were chasing an SUV in the area of Oak and Milton Street when it crashed into a pole. The driver was taken into custody and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Another chase occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Toledo Police were chasing a man and woman who were suspects in a theft case. The vehicle they were in crashed into a car near Monroe and Douglas, hit a woman and then a pole. The crash killed the passenger who was identified as Micah Hicks, 22. The driver, Tyrone Hoy, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

