UTMC is first hospital in the region to perform deep brain stimulation therapy for patients with conditions like Parkinson’s and essential tremor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a first here in Northwest Ohio. The University of Toledo Medical Center is the only hospital in the region to offer deep brain stimulation therapy. It’s a procedure that helps people living with things like Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors.

Millions of Americans are living with essential tremor and experts say about a million others are living with Parkinson’s.

Deep brain stimulation therapy is an option for some of them. It’s a treatment that changed the life of a local teacher on a number of levels. Steve Brown teaches at Rogers High School. He says he’s lived for decades with the neurological condition known as essential tremor.

“I felt miserable all the time. I hated to eat in front of people. I couldn’t hold a coffee cup. It literally took my life away. I didn’t realize how depressed I was,” Brown said.

Brown said he was officially diagnosed with the condition several years ago.

“Essential tremor is a thief. It takes away everything that is fun,” Brown said.

It’s a movement disorder that causes shaking, usually in the hands.

“When I was first diagnosed I was handed a brochure about deep brain stimulation therapy and I said there is no way I’m going to do this, and here I am 18-24 months later and I’ve had the surgery,” Brown said.

The end result of that procedure changed Brown’s world.

“How has it changed your life? I can’t think of a way it hasn’t changed it,” Brown said.

Deep brain stimulation therapy has been approved by the FDA for use in the United States for more than 20 years. Steve was one of the first to have the surgery at UTMC. Dr. Alastair Hoyt was his surgeon. Dr. Hoyt is a neurosurgeon at UTMC specializing in the procedure.

“Stimulating specific deep areas in the brain with electricity to change the way the brain works. Something like essential tremor there’s really only a couple medications. And if those aren’t helpful, a lot of people are told this is what life’s going to be like. With surgery, we can control that tremor much better than with any other treatments over time.”

Dr. Jennifer Amsdell is a Movement Disorder Specialist and Neurologist at UTMC who works with Brown.

“It’s a surgery to implant electrodes, or skinny wires, that go into the brain and all get hidden under the skin and connected to a battery in the chest. It lets me talk to the device and give small amounts of electrical stimulation to certain parts of the brain and helps with tremors, shakiness, stiffness and other movement problems,” Brown said.

Dr. Amsdell’s part in the procedure involves using a tablet to direct electrical stimulation to the brain. She can make changes in real-time. In Steve’s case, it only took a couple of adjustments.

“I want to bring awareness to to this because patients with this tremor, many of them don’t know this is available or that there is any treatment at all,” Dr. Amsdell said.

Not everyone with essential tremor or Parkinson’s is eligible for the surgery. If you have questions, talk to your doctor. According to UTMC, in about half of cases of essential tremor, there is a family history. Brown is one of them. Experts say symptoms can show up in your 20s or 30s, but are more likely to impact your quality of life when you’re in your 60s or 70s.

