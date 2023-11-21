Wolverines and Buckeyes to come together for Toledo’s first Rally of the Rivals tailgate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple generations of Wolverines and Buckeyes will come together on Friday for Toledo’s first ever Rally of the Rivals tailgate event.

The event will take place on Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fleetwood’s Tap Room located at 28 N. St. Clair St.

Organizers say the event is free and open to all ages and will include inflatables, music, celebrity guests, BBQ, beer, cornhole, raffle prizes, a puppy bowl and a special performance by the Ohio State Alumni marching band.

“Today, the border battle continues, pitting neighbors against neighbors and dividing households when U-M and OSU take to the gridiron each November,” said organizers. “The Rally of the Rivals will be a fun way to channel that enthusiasm and celebrate in downtown Toledo.”

