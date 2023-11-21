13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced

She was sentenced for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana.
By WAVE Staff and Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock sentenced 41-year-old Dawn Coleman, of Louisiana, to 25 years in prison for her involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy.

The Indiana judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison with the final five years of the term suspended to probation.

Coleman was sentenced Tuesday for her role in the death of Cairo Jordan, who was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in April 2022. She was later arrested in San Francisco in October 2022.

In November, Coleman entered a plea agreement to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

“This crime impacted not only Washington County but became a nationwide story,” Washington County prosecutor Tara Hunt said. “The victim in this case was an innocent child who was barely 5 years old. It’s always tragic when a child’s life is taken. It’s incomprehensible when those who should be caring for the child are responsible.”

On Tuesday, Coleman was confronted by a statement from an emotional Judge Medlock.

“The walls of your jail cell for the next 25 years will be nothing compared to the walls of that suitcase,” Medlock said.

Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, is still on the run. She’s the one police believe is primarily responsible for his death.

Indiana State Police said Coleman and Anderson dumped the suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Coleman’s fingerprint was then identified on a black plastic bag containing Cairo’s body.

“We are committed to following this case through until the end,” Hunt said. “None of the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this sad case will find closure until we have ensured Cairo’s mother is held accountable for her actions. This conviction is only the first step in obtaining justice for Cairo.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

Dale Warner arrested Tuesday, sheriff confirms
One of the first people to have the surgery says it has been life-changing.
UTMC is first hospital in the region to perform deep brain stimulation therapy for patients with conditions like Parkinson’s and essential tremor
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say
A business owner is asking for help after her boutique was burglarized.
Police searching for man who broke into boutique
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge to modify conditions for Trump co-defendant’s bond in Georgia election subversion case