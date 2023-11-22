11/22: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with some drizzle possible and highs in the middle 40s. Clearing and chilly tonight with lows in the middle 30s. After a morning breeze, Thanksgiving is expected to be sunny with highs near 50. Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is expected to reach the middle 30s with light snow likely during the morning and afternoon. If snow accumulates, totals are expected to stay under an inch, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs are generally expected to stay in the middle to upper 30s all of next week. Lows in the 20s are also expected. A few flurries are possible Monday, then some snow showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.