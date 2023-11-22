13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/22: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Thanksgiving will be sunny, then light snow is possible this weekend.
11/22: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with some drizzle possible and highs in the middle 40s. Clearing and chilly tonight with lows in the middle 30s. After a morning breeze, Thanksgiving is expected to be sunny with highs near 50. Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is expected to reach the middle 30s with light snow likely during the morning and afternoon. If snow accumulates, totals are expected to stay under an inch, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs are generally expected to stay in the middle to upper 30s all of next week. Lows in the 20s are also expected. A few flurries are possible Monday, then some snow showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

11/22: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/22: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sunny Thanksgiving, Cold Weekend
November 22nd Weather Forecast
November 22nd Weather Forecast
11/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast