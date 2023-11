TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s. THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, highs near 50. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, highs in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, highs in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Light snow developing, a dusting up to 1″ of accumulation possible mainly on the grass and rooftops, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.