13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

13 Action News Big Story: Holiday illnesses and how to avoid them

It is that time of year again, and with people starting to gather for the holiday, health officials are urging Americans to take precautions.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is that time of year again, and with people starting to gather for the holiday, health officials are urging Americans to take precautions for certain illnesses spreading.

You can watch the full big story above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

Breaking ground for the Greater Toledo Home Giveaway
Launch of Greater Toledo Home Giveaway
6th annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner
Dine in the 419: Grape Leaf Express
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to the...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark
34-year-old Zachary Boyer, of Maumee, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to the...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark