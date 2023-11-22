BGSU senior fights food waste, serves up free meals

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University senior is using her honors project to fight food waste on campus and along the way, helping students living with food insecurity access free, healthy meals.

“So, every Monday, I go to the dining hall and over the weekend they save leftover pans of food, any untouched, uncovered pan, I can take,” senior Katie Dietz said.

Dietz, who calls her project, Feed More – Waste Less, came up with the idea as a sustainability intern for BGSU Dining. She also volunteers her time with the Falcon Food Pantry, a campus organization that feeds roughly 1,000 students every month.

“I pack them in some Tupperware, and then we freeze them for a day, and I bring them over to the pantry, label them with allergens and reheat instructions, and then people can grab a meal to heat up,” Dietz said.

Dietz applied for and earned a grant from the Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship, for her food program which is fully operational as of this semester.

“Food waste is a huge issue, and it contributes to our carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, and so I just knew there had to be a way to get that in the hands of people who needed them,” Dietz said.

Through its first month, the Feed More – Waste Less program is saving an average of 50 pounds of food per week from becoming waste and has contributed an additional layer to the pantry’s offerings.

“It was a little nerve-racking at times, and I definitely learned some things throughout the way, but I’m really excited that it’s started now, and hopefully it’s gonna continue after I’m done here at BGSU so that’s really awesome,” Dietz said.

Each meal has a sticker that encourages food pantry visitors to wash and reuse the container, eliminating the need to throw something away to transport the frozen meal.

