13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

BGSU senior fights food waste, serves up free meals

“So, every Monday, I go to the dining hall and over the weekend they save leftover pans of food, any untouched, uncovered pan, I can take,” senior Katie Dietz.
By JD Pooley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University senior is using her honors project to fight food waste on campus and along the way, helping students living with food insecurity access free, healthy meals.

“So, every Monday, I go to the dining hall and over the weekend they save leftover pans of food, any untouched, uncovered pan, I can take,” senior Katie Dietz said.

Dietz, who calls her project, Feed More – Waste Less, came up with the idea as a sustainability intern for BGSU Dining. She also volunteers her time with the Falcon Food Pantry, a campus organization that feeds roughly 1,000 students every month.

“I pack them in some Tupperware, and then we freeze them for a day, and I bring them over to the pantry, label them with allergens and reheat instructions, and then people can grab a meal to heat up,” Dietz said.

Dietz applied for and earned a grant from the Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship, for her food program which is fully operational as of this semester.

“Food waste is a huge issue, and it contributes to our carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, and so I just knew there had to be a way to get that in the hands of people who needed them,” Dietz said.

Through its first month, the Feed More – Waste Less program is saving an average of 50 pounds of food per week from becoming waste and has contributed an additional layer to the pantry’s offerings.

“It was a little nerve-racking at times, and I definitely learned some things throughout the way, but I’m really excited that it’s started now, and hopefully it’s gonna continue after I’m done here at BGSU so that’s really awesome,” Dietz said.

Each meal has a sticker that encourages food pantry visitors to wash and reuse the container, eliminating the need to throw something away to transport the frozen meal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police presence on Rosedale Ave.
Two shot and killed in Toledo Tuesday night
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

Just a six-inch cube of platinum weighs as much as an average adult human. That's because its...
Moment of Science: Platinum
Dale Warner arrested Tuesday, sheriff confirms
One of the first people to have the surgery says it has been life-changing.
UTMC is first hospital in the region to perform deep brain stimulation therapy for patients with conditions like Parkinson’s and essential tremor
A business owner is asking for help after her boutique was burglarized.
Police searching for man who broke into boutique