Dine in the 419: Grape Leaf Express

Get your kabob fix at Grape Leaf Express in Perrysburg!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Get your kabob fix at Grape Leaf Express in Perrysburg!

This location at 27112 Oakmead Dr, Perrysburg, OH, is one of three in the 419. There’s also a Grape Leaf Express at 5236 Monroe St A, Toledo, and the OG (Original Grape?) at 909 S McCord Rd, Holland, OH.

Today, Hamza shows me how he expertly prepares a chicken kabob, pairing it with sides including tossed salad, hummus, rice, garlic dip, and pita. It’s an express lunch for anyone on the go or anyone who wants to sit and savor the meal.

Check out Grape Leaf Express on this Dine in the 419! Visit Grape Leaf Express online here: http://grapeleafexpress.com/perrysburg-grape-leaf-express/

Latest News

