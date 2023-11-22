Family of missing person in Toledo reports public sighting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a missing person in Toledo says they were spotted in the city Tuesday, more than a week after they were reported missing to authorities.

The mother of Thomas White Jr., 33, said Wednesday police alerted her to a possible sighting at the Dollar Store on Lagrange Street on Tuesday, Nov. 21. She went to review surveillance footage and confirmed the person in the video was White.

She went on to say that while it’s a big relief to know they are still alive, the 33-year-old is still missing and family members are concerned for their safety and mindset. Family continues to urge the public to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings to police.

“I want to thank you all for the hard work that you put in, because you got their picture out there a concern citizen in this community notified the authorities,” White’s mother said in a statement. “Again I am forever thankful for all of you. Let’s find them and bring them home.”

Police records say officers responded to a safety check request for White in the 2400 block of Franklin Ave. on Nov. 13. They spoke with White’s mother and the landlord.

TPD records show White’s mother was concerned for their safety, telling authorities they had been assaulted recently and were posting suicidal thoughts on Facebook. White’s mother told police she last heard from the 33-year-old on Nov. 6, and hadn’t seen any further activity on his account since then. No family members had been able to contact them.

According to TPD, White is described as 5′6″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. They were last seen on Nov. 7 in the Old West End area prior to the Dollar General sighting on Nov. 21.

Anyone with information on White’s located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

