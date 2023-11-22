Family reacts to arrest in murder of Dee Ann Warner

LENAWEE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - More than two years after Dee Ann Warner, 52, went missing and presumed murdered, authorities have arrested a suspect.

She was last seen on April 25, 2021, in Franklin Township, just outside of Tecumseh. Initially, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office took on the case but more than a year after the disappearance, Michigan State Police took the lead in the investigation.

A year ago, her children and family filed a petition to establish death. That issue is still making its way through the courts and a judge has yet to make a ruling.

Now friends and family are speaking out after an arrest was made in the case. Family and friends of Dee Warner met on family property Tuesday night to embrace each other, they say they had no idea this news was coming.

“As hard as it sounds, it’s happy news,” Parker Hardy, Dee Warner’s nephew said.

Dee Warner’s brother, Gregg Hardy said a murder arrest in his sister’s case has been a long time coming.

“It has been a little hard to accept it as a reality,” Gregg Hardy said.

Dee Warner was last seen on her property in Tipton Michigan in April of 2021. Over the two-and-a-half-years since her disappearance, police have scoured thousands of acres of land. Divers have looked through drain culverts and still no body was found.

Investigative attorney and family friend Billy Little believes it is still a strong case.

“I would hope that they would be quiet about it . You don’t want to run into problems putting together a jury or getting a conviction,” Little said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet named who the person arrested Tuesday is. An arraignment scheduled for Wednesday morning is expected to shed more light on the case.

Dee Warner’s family said they know this won’t bring her back, but they are hoping for some kind of closure.

