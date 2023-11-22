Forensic analysts, researchers using new technology to help solve Jane, John Doe cases in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Analysts with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are teaming up with researchers from Ohio State University to take Jane and John Doe cases in a new direction by utilizing new technology.

For close to a decade, Samantha Molnar has worked as a criminal intelligence analyst and a forensic artist at BCI. It’s a path she carved out for herself even as a child.

“I used to watch this stuff as a kid and always dream of being able to do this,” Molnar said.

After undergoing training, Molnar learned how to recreate a person’s face based on their skeletal remains.

Ohio law enforcement officials first try to identify someone using dental records, fingerprints, or DNA.

If that does not work, they can ask Molnar to step in and create a sculpture using the person’s skull.

A team at OSU, using photogrammetry, can replicate real-world objects, which helps Molnar begin her process.

“They just take pictures on an iPhone of the skull, and they put it into a program that can generate a 3-D model of that skull,” Molnar said. “It prints really well on a 3-D printer, and then I will just sculpt on top of that 3-D copy.”

It typically takes Molnar about a month to finish shaping and structuring her clay creation, given that she has other duties.

“You’re gonna see faces that look very different, but all of them follow the exact same process, so it’s the muscle structure, the tissue depth markers, and then building the face,” she said. “I do use an oil-based clay that doesn’t dry... So that way I can come back.”

In the past, once Molnar finished building a face, the clay bust would be given to the investigating agency, and the artistry essentially stopped there.

Now, OSU researchers like Jeremy Patterson are taking the technology to a whole new level by using software designed for gaming.

“We’ve been able to take a tool that’s normally used for game development, for creating digital characters in games, and feed these scans into it and set it up so that it can take the original base sculpt, use that as an indicator of facial structure, and once it’s loaded in, it creates a highly variable, very realistic rendition of what this individual might have looked like,” Patterson said.

If there are questions about the person’s facial features, they can alter the realistic digital images in real-time.

“You can change hair style, eye shape, you know, all of these things that might be off in the sculpt because there’s not indications of what it might look like,” Molnar said. “It can be varied within seconds using this software.”

They have already used the realistic renderings to hopefully help the Hamilton County coroner identify a woman known only as the Cincinnati Jane Doe.

Per investigators, she was found buried in a mulch bed in Avondale in 2018. Her remains were wrapped in a blanket with a rose resting on her chest.

“It was remarkable,” Patterson expressed. “It was going from seeing this individual as this clay version of somebody as almost a living person again, and it was one of those moments where you look at and realize this is different. This is important,” Patterson said.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NaMus), there are 106 open cases of unidentified people in Ohio right now.

It is Molnar and Patterson’s goal, when called upon, to give those Jane and John Does the respectful reunions they deserve by giving them back their names before returning their remains to loved ones.

“It’s extremely emotional,” Molnar described. “We become so invested in these cases as analysts, and it’s even more personal I would say working with the remains of this person, especially [because] some of these people have had really awful things happen to them.”

Molnar says in a lot of these cases, the Jane and John Does have not been reported missing, or they disappeared from another state, so they are not in Ohio’s system, which makes it even harder to find family.

They think these new digital images, once shared, could lead to more people coming forward.

Once they think they know someone’s identity, they usually rely on DNA testing to confirm it.

If someone was murdered, knowing the person’s name helps the investigating agency get closer to solving the case.

Anyone with information on any case can contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.

