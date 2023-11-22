Fostoria Community Dinner links school and community

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and staff with the Fostoria school district served up a feast Wednesday, feeding over 500 people during their annual Fostoria Community Dinner at the high school.

In 2008, when the economy was in a downturn in Fostoria, city school leaders saw an opportunity to connect with the community.

“Morale was pretty low everywhere; we were no different,” event organizer, Aaron Weidner, who teaches with the district, said.

They hatched the idea of a Thanksgiving community dinner to boost spirit within their community.

“Breaking bread together is a great way to do that,” Weidner added.

With donations pouring in annually, to date, the school district has fed over 7,000 residents. The day comes with an army of volunteers.

“Helps the community, especially for the ones that don’t have time to go out with family or the money to afford dinner. So, we like to give out and let the family come in and have a dinner themselves here,” Myasia Cannon, a senior at the school, who spent her morning volunteering, said.

Weidner said over a hundred school staff and students spent the day preparing the food, clearing tables, and making sure community members have a seat inside the school’s cafeteria.

“And to coming out on their day off and giving back to the community,” Weidner said.

The free meal holds a special place each Thanksgiving for Lenora Aldrich who has been at every community meal since 2009. Aldrich says she’s lost many friends along the way but is thankful for the school’s generosity.

“I just put my husband in the nursing home, that’s why I’m by myself, so, but we have a lot of things to be thankful for we really do,” Aldrich said.

