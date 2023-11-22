13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Fostoria Community Dinner links school and community

Students and staff with the Fostoria school district served up a feast Wednesday.
By JD Pooley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and staff with the Fostoria school district served up a feast Wednesday, feeding over 500 people during their annual Fostoria Community Dinner at the high school.

In 2008, when the economy was in a downturn in Fostoria, city school leaders saw an opportunity to connect with the community.

“Morale was pretty low everywhere; we were no different,” event organizer, Aaron Weidner, who teaches with the district, said.

They hatched the idea of a Thanksgiving community dinner to boost spirit within their community.

“Breaking bread together is a great way to do that,” Weidner added.

With donations pouring in annually, to date, the school district has fed over 7,000 residents. The day comes with an army of volunteers.

“Helps the community, especially for the ones that don’t have time to go out with family or the money to afford dinner. So, we like to give out and let the family come in and have a dinner themselves here,” Myasia Cannon, a senior at the school, who spent her morning volunteering, said.

Weidner said over a hundred school staff and students spent the day preparing the food, clearing tables, and making sure community members have a seat inside the school’s cafeteria.

“And to coming out on their day off and giving back to the community,” Weidner said.

The free meal holds a special place each Thanksgiving for Lenora Aldrich who has been at every community meal since 2009. Aldrich says she’s lost many friends along the way but is thankful for the school’s generosity.

“I just put my husband in the nursing home, that’s why I’m by myself, so, but we have a lot of things to be thankful for we really do,” Aldrich said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

Breaking ground for the Greater Toledo Home Giveaway
Launch of Greater Toledo Home Giveaway
6th annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner
Dine in the 419: Grape Leaf Express
It is that time of year again, and with people starting to gather for the holiday, health...
13 Action News Big Story: Holiday illnesses and how to avoid them
Zachary Boyer was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to the...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark
34-year-old Zachary Boyer, of Maumee, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to the...
Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark