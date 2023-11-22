Large police presence on Price Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department were outside of a home on Price Street Tuesday night urging someone to exit the home.

Crews with 13 Action News witnessed police talking to someone through a microphone and urging them to leave a home they were barricaded in.

Police responded to the area around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

