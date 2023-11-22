Police arrest man in death of 76-year-old after fight at Side Cut Metropark

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a man after a fight at Side Cut Metropark earlier this month, officials said.

Metroparks Toledo announced Wednesday Maumee Police arrested Zachary Boyer, 34, of Maumee on a Reckless Homicide charge in connection to the death of 76-year-old John Meeker.

Officials said Boyer and Meeker were in a fight at Side Cut Metropark near the Silver Lake Area on Nov. 4. Meeker was hospitalized with serious injuries after the incident and later died on Nov. 15. The coroner’s office said Meeker suffered blunt head trauma that included a skull fracture and underlying injuries to the brain.

On Nov. 15, Maumee Police said they did not know the identity of the other person involved in the fight and asked the public for information related to the incident. One week later, they arrested Boyer.

Court records updated Wednesday show Boyer is due back in court on Dec. 6.

Metroparks rangers and Maumee Police worked together on the case. A statement from a Metroparks spokesperson Wednesday thanked Maumee PD for its expertise and resources that led to the arrest.

Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.