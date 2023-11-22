13abc Marketplace
Metroparks Meetup: Staying warm outside in the winter

With the weather getting colder, staying inside with a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa sounds like a perfect winter day.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the weather getting colder, staying inside with a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa sounds like a perfect winter day. But exploring outside can be just as warm and comforting, as long as you prepare for the weather.

Nature can be just as amazing and ever-changing in the winter as it is in the warmer months. The best thing to do when heading out to see these changes is to layer up.

As the temperatures begin to drop, Metropark trails begin to become bare. But the weather is no excuse, especially if you’re prepared.

“Because it is getting colder, a lot of people might think that it’s not a good idea to be outside, but realistically, as long as you’re wearing the right clothes, you can go out in any weather, which is pretty cool,” Caitlin Brandesky, the programming technician for Metroparks Toledo said.

The best way to enjoy the outdoors in colder weather is to dress in layers.

“That might mean a base layer or long johns, something along those lines and then pants, shirt over top. You want to make sure that your base layers especially are not made of cotton. Cotton is going to retain all of that body moisture and actually make you colder, so as long as your base layers are wool or more of a synthetic material, you’re going to do great,” Brandesky said.

Brandesky says it’s also better to have more clothes with you than you think you may need.

“When you’re dressing in layers, you’re able to take things off and put things back on as the weather changes with you, so that’s really, really key. The more layers, the better. It’s never a bad idea to bring a backpack with you so that if you do need to shed a layer off, you can just toss it in your backpack and keep on enjoying your day, your hike whatever activity you’re doing,” Brandesky said.

Along with preparing your warm clothes, Metroparks leaders say you should also make sure you’re wearing the right shoes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

