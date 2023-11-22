Moment of Science: Platinum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s our 100th episode of Moment of Science, so we’re going platinum! Let’s take a look at one of the heaviest and most versatile metals known to man.

The name comes from the Spanish for “little silver” (”platina”), though the Spanish saw it as an impurity in the silver they were really after in Colombia. Maybe they’d have kept more if they realized how rare it is. As volume goes, there’s twice as much steel poured in the US every day, as there is platinum mined worldwide in a year -- most of it from South Africa.

You’d have better luck mining a meteorite or even the Moon. In fact, all the platinum ever produced would only fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool up to your ankles, compared to a full three pools of gold, which even then, almost seems low.

We mentioned heavy metal, so here’s the guitar solo. Just a six-inch cube of platinum weighs as much as an average adult human. That’s because its density is about 21.5 grams per cubic centimeter, for comparison, water (which makes up a majority of you) is usually your baseline at one gram per cubic centimeter.

Here’s a weird one, platinum is also used as the international standard to measure a kilogram. About 40 cylinders of it were vacuum-sealed and shipped worldwide in the 1880s, though surface contaminants through the years have made the kilogram differ by a few dozen micrograms.

How about versatility? We started using platinum in Russian coins in the 1820s, but you can get it a lot thinner than pocket change. In fact, with the right tools, you can pound a sheet of platinum as thin as 100 atoms deep.

A gram of the stuff can be stretched into a wire over a mile long. It’s no wonder it’s used in a lot more than coins these days, from pacemakers to the prongs of diamond settings. Contact points for electrical devices are also a common use, able to resist high temps and corrosion... and the metal actually speeds up some chemical reactions, acting as a catalyst in catalytic converters for cleaner emissions, and even slowing the growth of certain cancer cells.

