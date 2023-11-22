13abc Marketplace
November 22nd Weather Forecast

Sunny Thanksgiving, Cold Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with some drizzle possible. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Thanksgiving is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is expected to reach the middle 30s with light snow likely in the afternoon and evening. If snow accumulates, totals are expected to stay under a half inch. Highs are generally expected to stay in the middle to upper 30s all of next week. Lows in the 20s are also expected. A few flurries or light snow could develop Tuesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

