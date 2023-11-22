13abc Marketplace
Person hospitalized after house fire on Oregon

One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Oregon in the 2200 block of Arkansas on Nov....
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire in Oregon Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

First responders at the scene tell 13 Action News one person got out of a house fire in the 2000 block of Arkansas in Oregon, but suffered some burns. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Firefighters got the fire out but were still dealing with some hot spots around 1:30pm Wednesday. They believe the fire may have started in the furnace but the cause is still under investigation.

