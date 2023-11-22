TARTA works to find bus shelter tenant a place to stay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We first brought you the story last week about a woman who had all her belongings at the bus stop on Secor and Monroe.

TARTA told 13 Action News that they would clean up the bus stop and refer her to the Lucas County Homelessness Board.

13 Action News approached the stop today. There was a comforter there and other items.

13 Action News called TARTA to see what had been done since Friday. The TARTA spokesperson said the cleaning supervisor had been out there and talked to Tucker on numerous occasions offering to help. We were also told a cleaning worker was coming out today.

When he arrived, she appeared agitated and began yelling at him. He patiently waited for her to pack up her things before cleaning. He tells me he’s been out before, but Tucker keeps coming back.

13abc reached out to Cherry Street Mission Ministries to see what they could do to help.

“We just want people to literally come in, get rested, have a warm home-cooked good meal, have some warm clothing,” Candace Buckley, VP of Programs & Services said.

Buckley said that since the weather has changed there has been an 11% increase of people coming in for shelter but guarantees there’s still room for people like Renee Tucker.

”If we can get this lady here. When I tell you we will love on her we will give her the clothing to stay warm, we will give her that warm bed, and just make sure she’s receiving those additional supports,” Buckley said.

Buckley tells me that they don’t have a transportation system in place to pick her up but they partner with Lucas County Homelessness Board and Pathway to bring people to Cherry Street.

If you know anyone who is unhoused Buckley said you can bring them to the Mission for Thanksgiving dinner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.