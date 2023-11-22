TPD investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Toledo Police detective at the scene, someone shot a male that they know in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. around 1:30pm Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable.

Authorities said it’s unclear whether it happened inside or outside the home, as the scene was near the entry way of the home. Any possible charges in the shooting are unclear at this time. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023. (WTVG)

