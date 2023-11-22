13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023.
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Toledo Police detective at the scene, someone shot a male that they know in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. around 1:30pm Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable.

Authorities said it’s unclear whether it happened inside or outside the home, as the scene was near the entry way of the home. Any possible charges in the shooting are unclear at this time. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023.
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of N. Haven Ave. on Nov. 22, 2023.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Side Cut Metropark in Maumee Ohio
Man who died after fight at Side Cut Metropark suffered blunt head trauma, autopsy reveals
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

13 Action News WTVG
WATCH: Sunshine for Thanksgiving, tracking snow for this weekend
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Oregon in the 2200 block of Arkansas on Nov....
Person hospitalized after house fire on Oregon
11/22: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/22: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner