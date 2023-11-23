11/23: Derek’s Thanksgiving Noon Forecast

Very nice this afternoon with sunshine and highs near 50. Partly cloudy tonight and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s. Snow is likely from mid-morning through the afternoon on Sunday. 1-2″ of snow is possible northwest of Toledo with 0-1″ possible south with some rain mixing in. The accumulation is mainly expected on grassy areas and elevated surfaces with maybe a little slush on the roadways, especially later in the day. Snow flurries are expected with some breezy conditions on Monday with highs near freezing. A snow shower or a few flurries are possible on Tuesday with highs near 30 and a persistent breeze. Wind chills early next week will be in the teens.

