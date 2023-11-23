I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors claim property management company is dumping trash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Piles of garbage bags have been lining the street outside a home on Westbrook Drive for almost a month. The man who lives across the street is fed up. He called the 13 Action News I-Team for help.

“It’s the city dump,” Tom Homer said. “Somebody, on the first, came by with a trailer full of trash and dumped it there.”

He caught the dumping on camera.

“I was like, ‘What the hell is this guy doing?’”

Then, over the weekend, someone ripped open the bags, spilling trash all over the street and sidewalk.

Homer says this isn’t the first time. He claims someone dumped trash outside the property three times over the summer.

The bags were dumped outside a rental property managed by Kit Management. He says he recognized the truck and trailer as belonging to Kit Management.

“If Kit Management didn’t own the property, they wouldn’t have dumped the trash there, and the buzzards that were circling the trash wouldn’t have followed it over here,” Homer said.

Homer contacted the City of Toledo and Kit Management, trying to get the mess cleaned up.

“Nobody came,” he said. “I’ve had Kit Management on the email, they don’t care. They just lie.”

Homer reached out to the 13 Action News I-Team for help.

Reporter Sophie Bates spoke with a Kit Management renter who lives in the area. They showed her an email from kitmanagementllc@gmail.com, the same email listed on the company’s website. The email says the company did dump the trash bags, and they were waiting for a bulk pickup to come get it.

A Kit Management representative said they didn’t dump the trash. The same day 13 Action News called, the company sent someone to clean it up.

“It’s gone! The same guy who dumped it here bagged it all back up and took it away,” Homer said. “Oh, I love it. I’m not living in the city dump no more.”

