I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents at Toledo apartment complex fear for safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at Madonna Homes, an apartment complex for people who are elderly or disabled, say they now fear for their safety after a new management company took over and reduced security measures.

“I don’t feel, I don’t feel safe,” Lisa Woodfill, who has lived in the apartments for eight years, said. “I do live in this place. Okay? I do.”

“The only thing is, we don’t have guards, and that is the whole issue. Everybody here is 65 or disabled. We need security guards.”

The apartments are located on Huron Street in downtown Toledo. Woodfill says the location is part of the problem.

“We’re right across from the TARTA, but the thing is, there’s a lot of homeless that hang out at TARTA, and at night, they don’t have anywhere to go, and there’s these apartment buildings right here,” Woodfill said.

The 13 Action News I-Team requested police reports made at Madonna Homes. One man was arrested for indecent exposure in September after a resident found him sleeping on a bench inside the lobby with his pants down. She told officers the man has been known to pull down his pants in front of people at the apartments.

“He was defecating on the floor downstairs,” said Woodfill, who remembers the man. “The other gentleman ... he is masturbating between the two doors.”

The building has two front doors. To get through the second door, you need someone who lives in the building to buzz you in.

“They’re getting in by pushing the buttons randomly until someone lets them in,” Woodfill said.

Another resident, Brigette Homes, acknowledges that her fellow residents -- not just the lack of security guards -- are contributing to the problem.

“People are just letting anybody in the building, and you know, they’re not looking out for other people’s safety,” Homes said.

She recounted the experience of finding someone sleeping in the fourth-floor laundry room.

“I went up there, and I’m like, ‘Look. This isn’t the Motel 7. We don’t leave the lights on,” Homes said. “You know, [they said] ‘Well, I was drunk.’ I have nothing to do with that, but you have to leave.”

I-Team Reporter Sophie Bates went to management for answers.

The Vice President of SH Management, Jasmine Naser Muhamedovic, said they have been providing security since they took the building over a little more than a year ago. Toledo Police Department officers have provided security, but only when their shifts don’t call them elsewhere.

Now, SH Management is in the process of switching to a private security company. The representative did not say when new security guards would show up or what their hours would be. But, for residents, it’s a start.

“Our primary focus has been enhancing the living experience for our residents. Significant improvements include remodeling of hallways, the installation of a new building access intercom, and the introduction of a service coordinator. This role has been instrumental in actively engaging with our residents through a variety of activities and services, further enriching community life. In our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment, we have made strategic changes in our security arrangements. This includes engaging a new private security company, ready to commence their services soon, to ensure vigilant after-hours and weekend coverage. Additionally, we've partnered with local police representatives to educate our residents on simple yet effective personal safety measures and community watch initiatives. These efforts are all part of our broader goal to foster a secure, vibrant, and close-knit community at Madonna Homes. We understand the importance of a safe, welcoming living space and are dedicated to continuous improvement.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.